'GI Joe Retaliation' Cast: A Look At Dwayne Johnson As Roadblock & Other Actors In Film

GI Joe Retaliation is a 2013 film directed by Jon M. Chu. GI Joe Retaliation stars Dwayne Johnson, Adrianne Palicki, Channing Tatum, Walton Goggins, Ray Park, Byung-hun Lee, Elodie Yung, RZA, Ray Stevenson, and D.J. Cotrona among others. Produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner, the film was well-received by the audience. It also churned magnanimous numbers at the box office. Here's a look at the GI Joe Retaliation cast.

GI Joe Retaliation cast

Adrianne Palicki as Jaye

Adrianne Palicki as Jaye goes up against the Cobra Commander, Storm Shadow and Firefly in the movie. Adrianne Palicki is known for her work in the series, The Orville, Friday Night Lights among others. She has also appeared in films like Red Dawn, Women in Trouble, Coffee Town among others.

Dwayne Johnson as Roadblock

When the Cobra command tries to take over the world, Dwayne Johnson as Roadblock emerges as the leader. Dwayne Johnson plays a prominent role in the film. He is known for his work in hit movies like Jumanji: The Next Level, Snitch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Race to Witch Mountain among many others.

Channing Tatum as Duke

Channing Tatum plays the role of Duke in GI Joe Retaliation. Channing Matthew Tatum is an American actor and producer. He is known for his work in films like Step Up, 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike. He rose to fame with his on-screen charisma in the 2012 romantic drama, The Vow.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' becomes the highest-paid actor for the second time in a row

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson & and others who made it to the list of highest-paid male actors

Bruce Willis as General Joe Colton

Bruce Willis plays the original Joe named Joe Colton in the film. To support the battle for earth from the enemy, Bruce Willis' character, a veteran soldier, joins the clan. He is known for his notable work in movies like Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, among others. He is awaiting the release of Hard Kill.

The cast of GI Joe Retaliation (Supporting)

Ray Park as Snake Eyes

Lee Byung-hun as Storm Shadow

D.J. Cotrona as Flint

Jonathan Pryce as President

RZA as The Blind Master

Ray Stevenson as Firefly

Elodie Yung as Jinx

Walton Goggins as Warden Nigel James

Luke Bracey as Cobra Commander

Arnold Vosloo as Zartan

Joe Mazzello as Mouse

Nick Erickson as President Picture Double

Matt Gerald asHavoc

Ryan Hansen as Grunt

Joanna Leeds as Intern

Timothy Bruns as Honor Guard

Carrie Wong as Jhankari

Who died in GI Joe Retaliation?

In the sequel of GI Joe Retaliation, Channing Tatum's Duke, who was the lead in the original GI Joe, dies. Duke's character is killed in an airstrike. After which, three survivors, including Roadblock, then seek revenge on Cobra.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds jokes about being in 'Black Adam' and 'Snyder Cut', Dwayne Johnson responds

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Robert Pattinson among others to attend DC FanDome event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.