Ryan Murphy Chose To Rewrite How One Perceives Hollywood, Here's Why

Ryan Murphy recently spoke about his show Hollywood which is exclusively available on Netflix. The writer mentioned several aspects of his writing process and even said that he wished to rewrite Hollywood. According to a news portal, Ryan Murphy said that he looks at writing as if he were to create a universe. The writer continued saying that he does not write about the world he lives in but rather the world he would want to live in. He called the script of Hollywood a world he would like to live in.

Ryan Murphy chose to rewrite how one perceives Hollywood

Hollywood on Netflix is a seven-episode mini-series which stars Jim Parsons among several other prominent cast members. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have created the series. The entire cast and crew in the series is a mix of actors, writers, producers, and executives from the 1940s era of Hollywood. There are even actors who play real-life characters like Rock Hudson, Henry Wilson. The makers have also added some fictionalised characters to the story. Speaking about this, Ryan Murphy said that the show started off in an exciting way.

Ryan then went on to recall the entire writing process of the film and the times when he used to hear stories about Hollywood from his grandmother. During that time, Ryan’s grandmother always told him that Rock Hudson was gay; however, Ryan felt like that is just another person like him who can’t be free either. Later on, Ryan Murphy mentioned the time he heard about Rock Hudson’s death, Ryan said he was in college at the time and wanted to cover his story as it was the first big death from AIDS at the time; however, he dropped the idea. Ryan further added that there were several such personalities whose lives he was fascinated by and did not get to explore much. However, due to the film, he had the opportunity to do this and was happy to take up the opportunity. In conclusion, Ryan Murphy mentioned that if Rock Hudson would have come out as gay in the 70s and still be successful, he as a young boy would not have felt so alone. Ryan mentioned that he would not have to struggle anymore if a mainstream star had come out in their prime. Hence, this series for Ryan Murphy is something powerful, according to an entertainment portal.

