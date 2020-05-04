Liam Hemsworth To Nicole Kidman - Here Are Australian Actors Who Made It Big In Hollywood

Making it big in Hollywood, especially when belonging to a different country is a huge challenge. But, these actors have done that and how! From Liam Hemsworth to Huge Jackman, take a look at Hollywood's finest actors who are actually from down under. To some it may be a surprise, that quite a few celebrated Hollywood actors are from Australia. 

List of Australian actors who are making waves in Hollywood 

The Hemsworth Brothers

Born in Melbourne, Chris and Liam Hemsworth are unarguably one of the most popular siblings who are celebrated actors in Hollywood. Chris Hemsworth rose to fame with his MCU movie Thor, whereas Liam Hemsworth's ticket to popularity was his film The Last Song. Post that, Liam Hemsworth has worked in several movies like The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But, what added to Liam Hemsworth's popularity was his wedding to pop star, Miley Cyrus. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, is counted as one of the most successful actors of the generation. His last Netflix release Extraction has turned about to be a huge success. 

Nicole Kidman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nicole Kidman, is an actor par excellence, with every film she achieves a new milestone. This Australian-American actor is the recipient of every honour one can think of from Oscar, Golden Globe to Emmy Awards. Some of Nicole Kidman's best movies include Moulin Rogue, Lion, Aquaman, Far and Away among several others.  

Hugh Jackman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Born in Sydney, Hugh Jackman is commercially super successful actor in Hollywood. With every movie Hugh Jackman outdoes himself. From playing an insensitive father in Real Steal to essaying the role of a unique mutant in Wolverine, Hugh Jackman's body of work is quite outstanding. Hugh Jackman enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. 

