If 'Hera Pheri' Was Made In Hollywood, Who Would Make The Perfect Baburao, Raju & Shyam?

Hera Pheri is one of the most successful Indian comedy films of all times. If the movie ever gets made in Hollywood, here is a look at the actors who are the best choice to play the iconic characters of Hera Pheri.
Baburao’s character in Hera Pheri is undoubtedly the most popular one in the series. His glasses and witty one-liners are still remembered by Paresh Rawal’s and the character’s fans. Steve Carrell is the ideal person to play this role as he has a vast experience in comedy and is known for his roles in comic films.
Ryan Reynolds is the best fit to play the character as he has the charm and comic timing to pull off the character with ease. It would be interesting to see Ryan Reynolds as Raju with his witty one-liners.
Paul Rudd has proved his mettle as a comis actor in the series 'Friends' and in his recent outings as Ant-Man too. He becomes the perfect man to play the simple yet funny character of Ghanshyam.
The simple and sober character of Anuradha will be portrayed by Anne Hathway with ease. It would be interesting to see the love angle between Paul Rudd and Anne Hathway.
Tom Hanks becomes the natural choice to play the funny character of Khadak Singh. He is after Ghanshyam for his money.
It would be interesting to see Will Ferell call Baburao Ganpatrao Apte at his house. This short yet important role is perfect for Will Ferrell.
Scarlett Johansson has the looks and also the evil side which is necessary for this role. This character is also essential in the sequel of the film.
