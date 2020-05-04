If 'Hera Pheri' Was Made In Hollywood, Who Would Make The Perfect Baburao, Raju & Shyam?

Hera Pheri is one of the most successful Indian comedy films of all times. If the movie ever gets made in Hollywood, here is a look at the actors who are the best choice to play the iconic characters of Hera Pheri.

Also Read | On World Laughter Day 2020, Here Are Best 'Hera Pheri ' Memes That Will Make You Go LOL

Steve Carrell as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte

Baburao’s character in Hera Pheri is undoubtedly the most popular one in the series. His glasses and witty one-liners are still remembered by Paresh Rawal’s and the character’s fans. Steve Carrell is the ideal person to play this role as he has a vast experience in comedy and is known for his roles in comic films.

Image Credits – stevecarrelll Instagram

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Enacts Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal's Scene From 'Hera Pheri'; Watch

Ryan Reynolds as Raju

Ryan Reynolds is the best fit to play the character as he has the charm and comic timing to pull off the character with ease. It would be interesting to see Ryan Reynolds as Raju with his witty one-liners.

Image Credits – Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares His State Of Mind Through Hilarious 'Hera Pheri' Memes; See Here

Paul Rudd as Ghanshyam

Paul Rudd has proved his mettle as a comis actor in the series 'Friends' and in his recent outings as Ant-Man too. He becomes the perfect man to play the simple yet funny character of Ghanshyam.

Image Credits - paul_rudd_official Instagram

Also Read | 'Hera Pheri' Lockdown Memes Will Leave You In Splits, Check Funniest Ones

Anne Hathway as Anuradha

The simple and sober character of Anuradha will be portrayed by Anne Hathway with ease. It would be interesting to see the love angle between Paul Rudd and Anne Hathway.

Image Credits - Anne Hathway Instagram

Tom Hanks as Khadak Singh

Tom Hanks becomes the natural choice to play the funny character of Khadak Singh. He is after Ghanshyam for his money.

Image Credits - Tom Hanks Instagram

Will Ferrell as Chaman

It would be interesting to see Will Ferell call Baburao Ganpatrao Apte at his house. This short yet important role is perfect for Will Ferrell.

Instagram - willferrell4real Instagram

Scarlett Johansson as Kabira’s gang member

Scarlett Johansson has the looks and also the evil side which is necessary for this role. This character is also essential in the sequel of the film.

Image Credits - scarlett.johanssonfc_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.