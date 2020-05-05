Jim Parsons Talks About His New Character In 'Hollywood' And The Shift From Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons, popular for playing the character of Sheldon Cooper on the hit American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is now transitioning to Netflix. The Netflix exclusive ‘Hollywood’ gives the audience a whole new look at Jim Parsons. The character he plays in this new project is very different from Sheldon Cooper, in terms of both physical and psychological aspects.

Also Read | Krysta Rodriguez To Play Liza Minnelli In Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series

Jim Parson talks about his new character in 'Hollywood'

The seven-episode long series focuses on the film industry after the events of World War 2. The series has been produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Janet Mock. The narrative of the series is such that women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ community members get lead roles in the stories, unlike in real life when they were marginalised during those times. Speaking about his character to an entertainment portal, Jim Parsons called his character to be bittersweet and sort of real-life representation of Hudson.

Also Read | If 'Hera Pheri' Was Made In Hollywood, Who Would Make The Perfect Baburao, Raju & Shyam?

Jim Parsons also mentioned that since he has been part of the industry for a long time, he has seen how Hollywood is eager to tell stories. He also added that Hollywood has many stories that haven’t been told just yet. Further on, Jim Parsons added that once the viewer watches the brave choices the characters, make it is difficult to not feel satisfied. Parsons specifically focused on the time period which plays a major role in the series narrative, as it comes off as a fantasy time period for the people who were side-lined during that period in real life, and now become main leads in the reel world.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's BFFs In The Hollywood Land; From Kate Winslet To Tom Hardy & Others

Talking further about his character to an entertainment portal, Parsons mentioned that his character is quite complicated, colourful, outlandish and despicable in many ways. He added that the character he is playing would be easy to lump into a category. Parsons responded to playing a villain, saying that he knows he is going to do his best. Further on, Parsons said he has given his best to make the character sound believable and legitimate or even empathetic at times. The makers of the show too added that Jim is a brilliant actor and due to the fact that many people have seen him as Sheldon, people will be amazed to see him as a villain in the Hollywood series. Parsons further said that he felt like a kid in a candy shop and was eager to try something very different compared to his past work.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth To Nicole Kidman - Here Are Australian Actors Who Made It Big In Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.