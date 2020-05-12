Ryan Murphy Reveals New 'American Horror Story' Spin-off With Entire AHS Cast

Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy is receiving enormous love from the American Horror Story fans after he announced a new AHS spinoff via Instagram. He revealed details about the same in a one-hour special spinoff during a Zoom call with the American Horror Story cast.

Ryan Murphy announces new 'AHS' spinoff

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to all shoots and releases in the global entertainment industry. Many countries are under lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But, several people in the entertainment business are working on new content offline or showcasing come new content online. The latest addition to this league is none other than acclaimed Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy.

Ryan Murphy recently took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a Zoom call between him and several American Horror Story cast members. While sharing a picture from this Zoom call, Ryan Murphy revealed that a new American Horror Story spin-off is in works. The Glee producer also revealed that he and AHS cast members also reminisced over some old stories and talked about the upcoming season.

In his post, Ryan Murphy wrote, “American Horror Story cast zoom call. Where we reminisced about good times, the spinoff we are doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes). When we will start filming the next season of the motherership and other stuff I cannot print”. He further added, “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

Ryan Murphy and his AHS cast Zoom call comes just a month after season 10’s spooky trailer. Home Alone fame Macaulay Culkin is also expected to join the upcoming season. But American Horror Story is one of the many TV shows that had to halt its shoot due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, when the spinoff will go on floors is still uncertain.

Apart from the one-hour spinoff titled American Horror Stories, Ryan Murphy's AHS fans received a second piece of good news earlier this year. It has been announced that the popular FX Anthology series will have three more seasons. This means American Horror Story will have a Season 13 run for now. Since its premiere in 2011, American Horror Story has reportedly had an average of 10 million viewers per episode throughout its nine instalments.

