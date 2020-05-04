Leslie Jordan Shares Bizarre Story About Lady Gaga From Sets Of 'American Horror Story'

Leslie Jordan’s quarantine videos are the best thing one can vouch for during the coronavirus lockdown. The American actor and singer Leslie Jordan shared a hilarious and bizarre story about his former co-star, Lady Gaga. The funny story is from their shooting sets of American Horror Story, which the star had shared on Instagram during his "Pillow Talk" series on the social media platform.

Leslie Jordan shares a hilarious filming scene with Lady Gaga

As per the reports, the 65-year-old star shared a now-deleted video on his Instagram page and can be heard saying that during his Pillow talk, he can tell when he met singer Lady Gaga on the American Horror set, beautifully brought up. According to reports, he began his first video on the social media platform before sneezing and having to start all over again and called Gaga as Stephanie. Leslie said that he was asked by the Shallow singer to call her with that name. He reportedly explained a time on the sets in which the two had to film a scene together and he was exposed to her unusual approach to filming.

He reportedly said that the two had a scene where she was going to blow fairy dust on Leslie’s face, and then knock him down, blind him, chase him, and then roll me over and at last kick him. In the following video, Leslie explained that then she was supposed to squat down on him and cut him with a knife. In a bizarre turn of events, the actor reportedly narrated that just before filming the scene, the pop star took the actor in the woods, and she reportedly said, that she tends to sexualize all acting partners before the shoot.

Adding further, Leslie reportedly said that he got confused as to what was happening and then Lady Gaga kicked him, rolled him over, and got down on him. He was perplexed and didn’t know how to get out of the situation. In April this year, he reportedly spoke to a local media outlet on a live streaming video about his iconic videos on the platform and how until recently, he didn't even know what the words ‘viral’ and ‘monetize’ meant.

