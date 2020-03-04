Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Managed To Get The 'Peloton Wife' For Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next 2020 action-adventure comedy titled Free Guy. The actor’s movies are always anticipated by his die-hard fans. His portrayal of Deadpool in the Deadpool franchise is still loved by many. The actor has played several comic roles as well as serious roles, but his comedy films are more appreciated by his fans. In his recent interview, Ryan Reynolds just revealed how he managed to get the “Peloton Wife” for his company. Read on to know further details.

Ryan Reynolds interview in which he explains how he got the ‘Peloton Girl’

The Deadpool actor recently made it his business to help Monica Ruiz - the actor from the widely panned commercial which is about a husband who gifts his wife a Peloton exercise bike for Christmas - by giving her the followup gig of a lifetime. The actor gave her a leading role in one of his Aviation Gin commercials. On Thursday’s Tonight Show, Ryan Reynolds explained the reason behind this to host Jimmy Fallon. He told how within a few hours of her ad Reynolds and his team had tracked down Ruiz and tried as many possible ways to get her to participate in the ad.

He further added that he has been there in that position as an actor where he has done something that did not quite work. The Detective Pikachu actor further said that it was really difficult to find Ruiz because nobody knew how to get ahold of her.

Moreover, he also added that the people at Peloton did not want them to get ahold of her. But Ryan and his team managed to do it, and within 36 hours they shot, edited and put out their commercial. Later, Fallon admitted that Ruiz’s role in Reynolds’ gin ad lead to bigger and better things. In an interview, Ryan also called out Joe Keery for saving his drink over fans during a barricade collapse at Brazil’s Comic-Con.

