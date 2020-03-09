When Ryan Reynolds Trolled Joaquin Phoenix And Hugh Jackman On Social Media

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is popular for his roles in his superhero movies. The Marvel actor is quite active on social media and is often known to troll his friends and their movies on Twitter and his other social media handles. Here are different instances when Ryan Reynolds trolled his friends' films and fans had a good laugh.

Times when Ryan Reynolds trolled his friends' films

Ryan Reynolds has trolled a lot of celebrities in the past, including his buddy, Hugh Jackman. A few years back, Hugh Jackman had been promoting his film Logan. He posted a picture from one of his film promotions in Beijing, when Ryan Reynolds commented on it, telling him that he was pretty sure the fans standing behind him were protestors.

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

And it seems like Ryan Reynolds does not stop trolling his friend, Hugh Jackman. Once when the actor shared a wall mural made by a fan from Australia, Ryan Reynolds jokingly commented that he has the same mural painting on the hood of his car. He further added that this was the best decision he had ever taken.

I have one of these murals on the hood of my car. Best decision ever. https://t.co/wKwhiuCVRT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2017

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to... pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

Apart from Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds had also trolled Joaquin Phoenix for his film Joker. In the tweet, he mentioned that Joaquin Phoenix is surely not used to getting the congratulatory post for a film like this. However, some of Joker's fans urged Ryan Reynolds to take down his comment for trolling a brilliant film like Joker.

