Ryan Reynolds' Superhero Films Before 'Deadpool' Released; Check Out The List

The moment one hears Ryan Reynolds' name, the first thing that comes to their mind is his comic character of the Marvel superhero Deadpool. In fact, he received a lot of fame after his humourous role in Deadpool. But Ryan Reynolds was also a part of other superhero movies that are unheard of.

Ryan Reynolds lesser-known superhero movies

Blade: Trinity

Ryan Reynolds was a part of an American superhero movie, Blade: Trinity. He was seen in the supporting cast as Hannibal King. The character of Ryan Reynolds is depicted as a supernatural detective. In the film Blade: Trinity, the actor had gone under intense workout sessions for the transformation of his body.

It was directed by David S. Goyer and had become the first film to receive the most negative reviews from critics. This film was also Ryan Reynolds first superhero film which helped him gain other popular superhero roles.

Paper Man

Paper Man was a comedy-drama film released in 2009. In this movie, Ryan Reynolds was seen as Captain Excellent, an imaginary superhero. The film also stars Jeff Daniels and Lisa Kudrow and Richard and Claire Dunn. It received critical reviews from critics and was also a flop at the box office. Although Paper Man was a flop, Ryan Reynolds supporting role was appreciated in the film. Paper Man was directed by Kieran Mulroney and Michele Mulroney.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds was seen as Wade Wilson in the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Wade Wilson was seen as a wisecracking mercenary with lethal swordsmanship skill and peak athleticism who is later transformed into Weapon XI. In this movie, Ryan Reynolds was referred to as The Pool, The mutant killer: Deadpool. The movie was directed by Gavin Hood and also included other star casts like Hugh Jackman, Live Schrieber, Danny Huston and Dominic Monaghan.

