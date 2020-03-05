Kim Kardashian's Can't Stop 'obsessing' Over Netflix's 'Love Is Blind'

Kim Kardashian stars in the television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently the longest-running television show. Keeping Up With The Kardashians is soon going to air its 18th season and fans are all excited about it. Recently Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian revealed what her new obsession is.

Kim Kardashian recently took to Twitter to share her obsession with the reality show Love Is Blind. It seems like her sister Kendall Jenner and Lala made her watch the show and now she cannot stop watching it. Check out the tweet below:

Alright @KendallJenner and @lala got me to watch Love Is Blind and I’m obsessed!!!!!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2020

Love Is Blind

The Netflix original reality show Love Is Blind is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The reality show features a few women who go on blind dates with men. The end goal for them is to choose their life partners. But the women don’t get to see their partners until their engagement.

The second part of the series took the couples to an epicentre of the Atlanta area. In this series, they showed parents of a particularcouple meeting each other and also showing them the place they would be staying in.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The makers of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently released a new promo for its 18th season. The promo features Kim Kardashian and Scott who go and try an improv session. In the video, they seem to be having a lot of fun. Check out the video below.

