Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Explain Their 'F For Effort' With Their Ads For Each Other

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are known for trolling each other online. In February 2019, they had decided to put an end to the trolling and called for a truce to end it. They decided to create ads for their respective companies for the same. Take a look at what they created for each other's companies. They shared the video reviewing these ads on their social media and it turned out to be hilarious.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman called a truce to end their feud

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's feud is one of the most epic celebrity feuds on the internet. As goodwill, they decided to create ads for each other's companies. Hugh Jackman is the owner of Laughing Man Coffee while Ryan Reynolds is the creator of Aviation gin. They shared a video of themselves reviewing their videos. They explained the audience what F for Efforts meant.

The video began with introducing their truce when Ryan mentioned that he has worked for Hugh Jackman's videos 24/7. The video was narrated by Ryan himself. The visuals had some of the most scenic shots from coffee farms. At the end of the video, he said that the coffee was created was his 'friend' Hugh. Hugh appreciated Ryan for creating a beautiful ad. However, he was not ready to show his ad and said that it wasn't that good.

Ryan insisted him to show the video while he was embarrassed because of his ad. When the ad began, Hugh looked dapper in a blazer and was seated on a big chair. He had played the Aviation gin in front of him. He abused Ryan in his video but said that the Aviation gin was pretty good. He said he would try the drink and opened that bottle and let the gin flow all over the table and the floor wasting it. Ryan seemed extremely shook by his mean gesture and gave him a look. Hugh mentioned that he thought that the truce was just another joke and didn't take it seriously. He even apologized for the same.

Reactions on 'F for Efforts'

Fans of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share the video even today on their social media. The video had cracked them up and they couldn't stop talking about it. A Twitter user said that this was the funniest video she has ever seen. Another user said that the two should make a Wolverine-Deadpool film together which would be epic. A user said that Ryan and Hugh were his favourite when this incident took place. Take a look at the tweets.

That was the FUNNIEST HOLY SHIT VIDEO!!! I have waver seen !!! I laughed out loud very hard for a long time!! — Toni (@ToniAngelaDawn1) February 7, 2019

Brillant. These 2 have to make a Deadpool Wolverine film https://t.co/AuCJxBoZJT — Lee Burch (@burchy9) May 10, 2019

These guys might be my favorite right now. Just awesome. https://t.co/qMUxSuatdm — Chris Longo (@dmblongo) February 8, 2019

