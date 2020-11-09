Hugh Jackman Says "Let's Celebrate Failures" After Messing Up With Gluten-free Bread

Australian and Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, in a hilarious video, showed his failed attempt to bake bread. He along with his wife can be heard in the background as they show the poorly baked bread. Jackman, in the video, insisted that he wished to celebrate the failures in life, so he filmed the video to share it.

Hugh Jackman says "let's celebrate the failures"

Also Read | 'Real Steel' Director Talks About Possible Sequel With Hugh Jackman Amid Netflix Trend

As Hugh Jackman's video began, he can be heard in the background while pointing the camera towards a dish. He begins by saying that people always say that one must show the perfect parts of their lives. Following the sentence, he pans the camera upwards and says that he decided to celebrate the failures instead. Upon saying this, Jackman points the camera towards the bread, which did not bake properly.

The batter did not seem to rise due to which the attempt of baking was met with a failure. Both Hugh Jackman and his wife have a good laugh as they show their failed attempt and enjoy the moment.

Also Read | Luke Hemsworth Expresses Desire To Reprise Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Says 'I Am Ready'

Jackman's wife added that they had just found out that gluten-free bread flour does not work the same as normal baking flour. Hugh soon realised this after finding out that the batter had failed to rise in the oven. Thus the hilarious video was loved by the fans who also enjoyed the small failure that Jackman encountered with his wife. Hugh Jackman later on also tries to taste the batter only to find out that it is hot and thus refrains from doing so in the video as it comes to a close.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Turns 52; Here Are Details About The Actor's Net Worth

The fans of the actor enjoyed the video and left several positive comments. Some fans even said that gluten flour is like a brick, jovially. Some fans appreciated the video by writing that Jackman always brings a smile to their face. A few days ago, Jackman had posted another video in which he filmed the steam coming out of bread.

The video that he shared received several fan comments calling him the 'Bread King' due to his baking skills. Thus in the latest video, the actor does mention that he has been bragging about his baking, due to which he showed his failure in baking with the gluten flour.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman As Jack Sparrow? That's What 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Writer Wanted!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.