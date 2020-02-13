IronMan's Throwback Wishing Pre-'snap' Thanos 'Happy Birthday' gets Josh Brolin's Love

Remember how thrilling it used to be to hear the news of a Marvel Avengers film? Well, this isn't technically a feature film but it sure does enthrall us to see the Avengers assemble for something special. In a throwback video from the sets of Avengers: Endgame shared by Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr., one can see most of the actors in their character garbs singing 'Happy Birthday' for actor Josh Brolin who played the role of supervillain Thanos in the Marvel movies.

Actor Josh Brolin celebrated his birthday on February 12, and wishing him was Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. He took to Instagram to wish 'Thanos' a happy birthday. RDJ shared a hilariously sweet video of the Endgame cast and crew singing 'Happy Birthday, Josh' on the sets during his last year's birthday. He captioned it: "Another trip around the #sun #brother @joshbrolin ... You wear it well 🙏🏽♥️ ... #blastfromthepast #flashback #waybackwednesday #avengers #happybirthday #thanos"

Watch the video here:

We can't stop laughing and adoring the way in which all the actors are singing the birthday song for Josh Brolin. The antics of 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth and 'Star Lord' Chris Pratt are beyond hilarious and the netizens cannot stop laughing at it. However, Josh Brolin responded to the sweet tribute by RDJ through a sentimental comment on the post.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The movie features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin. The film released in April 2019 and marked the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3.

