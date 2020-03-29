Ryan Reynolds' Best Movie Looks That Never Failed To Impress Audience

Ryan Reynolds is well known for showcasing his hilarious side on social media. Ryan Reynolds is also known for putting his best foot forward when it comes to nailing a stylish look. Not just in real life but in reel life too, the actor has featured in numerous films where his character sported the most fashionable outfits. Here are a few of Ryan Reynolds' most stylish movie looks.

Ryan Reynolds' best looks from his most popular films

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski turn into '14-year-olds' while posing with an owl

Before Slade Wilson was Deadpool, he was a stylish and flamboyant hitman who had amazing fashion sense. Ryan Reynolds as Slade Wilson often wore some of the most quirky outfits that were both casual and unique at the same time. Above is a photo from the film Deadpool that Ryan Reynolds shared online to wish Morena Baccarin for her birthday. In the photo, Ryan Reynolds dons a flamboyant bright red sweater, which is just one of the many examples of Slade Wilson's style sense in Deadpool.

Also Read | Is Ryan Reynolds related to Burt Reynolds? Here is all you need to know

Six Underground is another film where Ryan Reynolds' character truly got to shine thanks to his style sensibilities. In the film, Gray/One (Ryan Reynolds) dons some of the most stylish suits whenever he is not in military gear. Furthermore, even when he is all suited up for combat, he still manages to look amazing in his stunningly impressive military outfit.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' movies where his roles went unnoticed; check out the list

The Hitman's Bodyguard was a 2017 action comedy film that starred Ryan Reynolds in the role of Michael Bryce, aka the Hitman's (Samuel L. Jackson) bodyguard. Whenever Ryan Reynolds or Samuel L. Jackson's are on the screen, they steal all the limelight thanks to their brilliant acting, as well as their superb style sense. Both the actors don strikingly well-made suits throughout the film that makes them look stylish, smart and intimidating at the same time.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' emotional films to watch that will make your heart heavy; see list here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.