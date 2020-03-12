Ryan Reynolds' Emotional Films To Watch That Will Make Your Heart Heavy; See List Here

Ryan Reynolds, throughout his career, has been a part of many comedy and superhero films. His fans are used to watching him portray funny and humourous characters or beating up the bad guys in movies. But, Ryan Reynolds has also done a number of emotional films that will leave you teary-eyed. Here are some emotional movies of the actor to watch.

Ryan Reynolds emotional roles

The Captive

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman, Rosario Dawson and Mireille Enos, The Captive was a thriller film directed by Atom Egoyan. Ryan Reynolds is seen as Matthew Lane who loses his 9-year-old daughter. He traces her down after 8 long years and the scenes from the movie are quite emotional and compelling to watch.

The Proposal

The Proposal was directed by Anne Fletcher and stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. Released in the year 2009, The Proposal became the highest-grossing film of the year and even bagged a few awards. The film was a romantic comedy film but as soon as there was a plot twist, the film became quite emotional.

Fireflies in the Garden

Released in 2008, Fireflies in the Garden was an American drama film directed by Dennis Lee. The film starred Willen Dafoe, Ryan Reynolds and Julia Roberts in the lead role. Ryan Reynolds’ fans would be delighted to watch their favourite actor in a different avatar. The emotional film is about a family who comes together after the death of their mother which also brings back a lot of memories.

Finder’s Fee

Finder’s Fee received positive reviews from the critics and became a hit film, soon after its release. Directed by Jeff Probst, Finder’s Fee is a thrilling film about a man who finds a wallet which has a USD 6 million dollar winning lottery. The film is short and catchy, and the events that happen over the course of one evening is quite overwhelming to watch.

Smokin Aces

Smokin Aces can be called as one of Ryan Reynolds best performances in an emotional Hollywood drama. The dark comedy-action film was directed by Joe Carnahan and featured Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman, Andy Garcia and Alicia Keys in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics while Ryan Reynolds was highly appreciated for his role, which made the audience emotional.

