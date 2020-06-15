Ryan Reynolds' Co-actor In 'Definitely, Maybe' Isla Fisher’s Other Rom-coms; Here's A List

Ryan Reynolds' film Definitely, Maybe's co-actor Isla Fisher had a distinctive role in the film. However, it is not her only romantic-comedy that has been released. Isla Fisher has acted in many films since her debut lead role in Confessions of a Shopaholic. While she has dabbled a bit in every movie genre, rom-coms had a special place for the actress.

Also Read | Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds & Chris Hemsworth: Marvel Actors Who Shared Black Tuesday Posts

Definitely, Maybe

The story of the film deals with ‘a political analyst' that is Ryan Reynolds, who is trying to explain his daughter, why he separated from his wife.' The film is a conversation between the father-daughter duo. Ryan Reynolds essays the role of the father- Adam Hayes and Abigail Breslin essays the role of Maya Hayes in the film. The film released back in 2008 and Isla Fisher was one of the co-actors in the film.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Handsome Portrait Pictures That Are Cues For Your Next Photoshoot

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The film which was a hit according to Box Office reports was Isla Fisher’s debut film released back in 2009. The story, like the name suggests, is about a woman essayed by Isla who loves shopping and spending so much that she goes under credit card debt. This is another rom-com, which also starred Luke Brandon in the lead role.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Funniest Moments On Various Talk Shows, See Videos

Wedding Crashers

The film released back in 2005. Isla Fisher essayed the chirpy role in the film and was paired up with Vince Vaughn. Wedding Crashers is about two men who crash unknown weddings in search of sexual pleasures but get caught up in one family after their rendezvous goes wrong.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' ‘Definitely, Maybe’ Has Refreshing Musicals To Add To Your Jukebox

Blithe Spirit

Blithe Spirit is set in the old times and another Isla Fisher starrer which is a must-watch for her fans. She essays the role of a graceful woman caught-up in her love interest’s wrecking behaviour. The climax of the story is when a woman tries to wake-up the dead. Another Isla Fisher must-watch film.

Keeping up with the Joneses

Another Isla Fisher rom-com, but this time Gal Gadot is in the mix. She essays the role of an amateur spy in the film. The film has a bit of romance and a lot of action and comedy scenes in it. Released back in 2016, the film is a Greg Mottola directorial.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.