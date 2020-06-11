Ryan Reynolds' Funniest Moments On Various Talk Shows, See Videos

Fans might be aware of Ryan Reynolds' funny characters on screen but it turns out that the actor is also funny in real life. The Canadian actor has featured in many movies throughout his career. To promote his movies, the actor has also appeared on many talk shows. During his talk shows, the actor has had some hilarious moments. Take a look at some of the hilarious moments of Ryan Reynolds on various talks shows.

Ryan Reynolds previously appeared on The Graham Norton Show where Graham Norton asked him about his voiceovers in some of the movie trailers. The actor said that he loves doing voiceovers and he does it at home all the time. The actor also showed his voiceover skills on the show.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds talked about daughter Inez Reynolds and he mentioned that his daughter has learnt saying "Mama". The actor also said that his wife does not realise when her daughter calls Ryan also mama. The Canadian actor also said that his daughter is not "allergic to sleep" now.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Ryan Reynolds talked about his movie Deadpool. He mentioned that the script of Deadpool was made 6 years ago and that it leaked online. Ryan also said that a studio granted him, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Tim Miller small amount of money to shoot test footage based on the script of the film. The actor added that after some years, the test footage went viral online "accidentally", after which fans requested 20th Century Studios to make a movie on the comic character. Hence 20th Century Studios gave the green light to the makers of the test footage to make the film. Ryan said in an amusing way that one of the people from the group leaked it and he knows it. He added that he is 70% sure it was not him.

On Conan O'Brien's talk show, Ryan Reynolds talked about embarrassing pictures of his adulthood and he hoped that the pictures do not leak online.

