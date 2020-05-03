Ryan Reynolds Buys 385 Pizzas For Grad Students From His Former High School

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently delivered a virtual speech for the graduating class of his former school and bought pizza for ‘every grad’. The Vancouver-born actor, who attended the Kitsilano Secondary School, was the reportedly the best-known member of the class of ’94 and he uploaded the virtual commencement speech on YouTube for the class of 2020.

While Reynolds advised students to ‘practice some form of compassion every day’, he also surprised them with free pizzas. Before the end of the five-minute-long video, “Oh, and I missed Nat’s Pizzeria. Every grad gets one large pizza on me. Good luck everybody”, flashed on the screen.

In his speech, the Hollywood actor also mentioned he didn’t have anything ‘super interesting prepared’. However, he signed off by throwing in a free pizza. According to an international media outlet, Nat Bastone is the owner of the Nat’s New York Pizzeria with his cousin Franco. While speaking to a media outlet, Nat said that Reynolds had told him about his plan a day before.

‘Loyal customer’

Nat reportedly said that the Hollywood star was a regular customer during high school. Nat even called Reynolds ‘a loyal customer’ and said that star decided to help him as his business has been ‘ok of late’. Nat said that Kits is not a small school, so the order by Reynolds is not a small one. The actor is buying a large pizza for almost 385 grad students and therefore, the bill will likely be somewhere around $10,000.

Nat also informed that Reynolds came up with the ‘brilliant idea’ as he wanted to something nice because all the kids "got shut down for their grad ceremony". Nat said that the students will no doubt be touched by the generous gesture. Nat added that Reynolds also decided for his pizzeria as he also ordered when he was shooting for Deadpool.

