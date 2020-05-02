Ryan Reynolds Says 'Deadpool 3' Will Be A Win For Everyone Involved; Read More

Ryan Reynolds received much appreciation for his performance as Wade Wilson /Deadpool. The Marvel comics character was owned by Fox Studios and has returned to Marvel Studios after Disney bought the former company. Reynolds talked about Deadpool 3 with Marvel. Read to know more.

Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3 with Marvel

In an interview with a magazine, Ryan Reynolds talked about Deadpool’s future in the MCU and a third Deadpool film. He said that he really does not know. It is just all so new with the character being over at Marvel now, and figuring out the ins and outs as much as he can, from where he sits. He stated that we will see about the future.

Ryan Reynolds added that he does not feel like an insider at all. He thinks once he is more intimate with it if they get to make a Deadpool 3. If or when they get to make a Deadpool 3, he will probably have a better perspective on that.

He mentioned that he is a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, he only saw that as a good thing. Reynolds stated that Deadpool, hopefully, will be allowed to play in that sandbox. He thinks it is just a win for everyone involved.

Ryan Reynolds has played the Merc with the mouth in two major films and one re-cut film of the sequel. They are Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018) and Once Upon a Deadpool (2018). The first two films are R-rated and were a major success at the Box Office. The latter receiving mix reviews with not much collection at the Box Office.

Deadpool is known for its R-rating comedy and action. Having an R-rated version at Disney is speculated to be a tough outcome. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige has mentioned in an interview that it would take time for Deadpool to appear in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds had earlier stated confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in works with Marvel Studios.

