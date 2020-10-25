Remember When Ryan Reynolds Got Fooled On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello, and Ryan Reynolds played a round of True Confessions with Jimmy Fallon. The plot of the game was that each of the players had written some stories about their lives that were true or false. When they read their stories aloud, the other competitors had to determine whether they happened or not.

Reynolds started his turn with a hilarious story about his mother who accidentally washed her hands with a urinal cake at a funeral in Vancouver. Unfortunately for Mama Reynolds, that turned out to be completely true happening a few months ago. Fallon talks about a false story that there was a bronze statue of him at the bottom of the lake in Neil Young.

Also read: BTS, John Cena To Appear On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fans Can't Keep Calm

Then, it was Camilla Cabello's turn. She said, "I once lost Taylor Swift's cat. We were touring together. I was opening for her in her reputation Stadium Tour And she basically asked me to take care of her cat. His cat had a kind of rare stomach infection. He was going to meet and greet. We were hanging out in the dressing room, I'm taking care of your cat. Someone from my team asks me to do something, I leave the door open. The cat, Meredith, slips away. It is not found anywhere. Hours go by and nobody can find the cat.”

Also read: Jimmy Fallon's Birthday: When Chris Evans, JLAw And Nicole Spilled The Beans For Fallon

Reynolds, very sceptically, asked, "Where are you? What city?" Camillo said, "It was also in Vancouver, actually." Ryan joked saying, “This is already circling like a bull." Fallon felt the same, which led Cabello to urge them to ask more questions. Then, Reynolds continued saying, "Everyone knows that cats are banned in Vancouver." Digging further, the night host asked, "What was the cat-like? The cat is sick. Is it moving or is it lying there?" The Detective Pikachu, Ryan, who is also a friend of Taylor Swift, added, "And she was like taking my cat with this unpredictable stomach problem and enjoying it for a while. Really?"

After a little rounder trip, Camilla revealed that it was one of Taylor Swift's security guards who ended up finding Meredith. While Fallon questioned, "Which one? I know all of her security guards." Now questioning the star completely, Reynolds started shouting "Was it Dan?" He intervened in Fallon, "No, was it Steve?" Then Reynolds shouted again, "Was it Gil?"

Also read: BTS Members Rock The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon As They Dance To 'Dynamite'

About to lose it, Cabello shouted, “I don't know her name! She is 13!" Finally, the 22-year-old convinced the presenter and the actor that she was telling the truth. "I think we broke it," Fallon said. Reynolds replied, "She is also a question of flipping the entire table." But, as it turns out, "It's fake!" she revealed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.