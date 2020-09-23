BTS, John Cena To Appear On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fans Can't Keep Calm

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS are soon going to have their own week on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The show is going to celebrate the group for a week-long duration with comedy gigs as well as exclusive interviews. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s episodes between September 28, 2020, and October 2, 2020, will have the K-pop boy group present some special musical performances as well. Apart from that, BTS will be performing the record-breaking, first all-English hit Dynamite on the occasion. Recent reports suggest that BTS fan and the face of WWE is going to be a featuring as a guest during BTS week.

Jimmy's reaction

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jimmy Fallon expressed his excitement about having BTS back on the show. There are a lot of things that the band and the show have prepared throughout the week. He also added it is an honour to have a creative and talented group for a whole week.

John Cena with BTS on the show

Throughout the show, the group members of BTS that is RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will have exclusive interviews, comedy stages as well as performances on The Tonight Show. The group will have other guests too which includes John Cena, while some other names are yet to be announced. John Cena has been an ardent lover of BTS’ music and a J-Hope stan as per his Instagram post. During one of his interviews with The Late Late Show with James Corden, John Cena spoke about his love for the band and also explained why he is inspired by the band. John Cena had expressed once on the Tonight Show that he wishes he could meet BTS on the show. BTS as well are aware of his admiration and have been interacting through social media. However, The Jimmy Fallon show will be the first time ever that the two will interact on a television interview platform.

The news was well-received by BTS fans. The fandom has been flooding social media with posts and tweets regarding BTS meeting John Cena on the show. Check out some tweets of the fandom here-

BTS' ARMY tweets and reactions-

Cannot wait for a @BTS_twt and @JohnCena interaction on @FallonTonight!!! John Cena will be the guest on Tuesday Sept 29 at 11:35 pm ET (Wed Sept 30 at 12:35 pm KST) during #BTSWEEK! 💜pic.twitter.com/D47Mju8ecX — bora⁷ (@modooborahae) September 22, 2020

JIMMY THANK U FOR MAKING IT POSSIBLE!! — ˗ˏˋmia choi♡HOT 100 #1⁷ ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭ (@Noshnap) September 22, 2020

JOHN CENA WILL APPEAR ON THE SECOND DAY OF THE BTSWEEK ..... JIMMY FALLON REALLY KEPT HIS PROMISE — ✜⁷ahana • ¹/ʜᴏᴛ₁₀₀ • txt cb oct26 (@btschartdom) September 22, 2020

potaenaaa magkakaroon ng John Cena and BTS interaction!!!!! I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE JHOPE AND JOHN CENA INTERACTION!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6jst94g8uf — J I N H I T _ E N T E R T A I N M E N T ⁷ (@jinhit_ent1992) September 23, 2020

Hope John Cena gets to talk to the boys. Wanna see everyone's reactions😭 — DREY ✜⁷ (@Rosiehoya) September 22, 2020

John Cena will be meeting his Bias Hoseok on September 29 edition of The Tonight Show. Imagining the way these two will interact makes me feel giddy with relief. 🥺💞💜@JohnCena @BTS_twt @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/PzN5Ndka4a — ѕαм⁷𓍯♡˖⋆࿐໋ (@ipersona_) September 23, 2020

