BTS Members Rock The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon As They Dance To 'Dynamite'

Boy band BTS was seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The members performed their chartbuster song Dynamite along with the Roots. The artists collaborated for the video uploaded on Youtube and fans absolutely loved the new video.

BTS fans love band's performance with Jimmy Fallon

Fans loved the unique set up of the video and praised the makers in the comments. Fans of Junkook too were all praise as he changed his hairstyle for the video. The singer, who is one of the prominent members of the BTS group, caught the attention of a majority of fans. The comments section in the video was filled with praises for the singer. They also applauded his new hairstyle and called him a “trendsetter” due to his impeccable taste in fashion. The rest of the BTS members also were praised in the comments. Some fans even went on to say that perhaps, it is time for Jimmy to join BTS, in a jovial manner.

The song Dynamite has gone on to set several records and achieve several milestones for BTS. Thus, Jimmy Fallon too was seen performing to the song in a rather unique format. As the song began, things in the video seemed normal; however, several elements in the video were changed soon enough. Fans were quick to realise that the video for the song has been shot separately for the individuals. Members of The Root were seen in one frame while Jimmy Fallon too was seen in a separate box frame.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situations, the artists decide to maintain all the safety protocols and thus shot the video in a safe way. Therefore, Jimmy Fallon and members of The Root were seen in individual box frames that appeared in the video. BTS appeared in one single frame shot where they were seen dancing and singing, as several close up shots of the artists made it impossible to notice if the video was shot separately. However, when Jimmy and the BTS boys came together for a dance routine, it was evident that the videos were taken separately.

