Ryan Reynolds' Dating Life From Scarlett Johansson To Blake Lively; Read

Ryan Reynolds has been one of the most sought-after celebrities in Hollywood. The actor never really held the title for being the Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor has been involved with many celebrities including Melisa Joan Hart and the German Model Agnes Fischer. Take a look at a few other stars that he dated before he tied the knot with Blake Lively in 2012.

Scarlett Johansson to Blake Lively; Stars that Ryan Reynolds dated

Alanis Morissette

After his breakup with Taylor Howard, Ryan Reynolds went on to date Kristen John for about a year. The actor later had a brief fling with Rachel Leigh Cook in 2001. He later went on to date the singer Alanis Morissette from 2002-2007. She even wrote a song about Reynolds. The duo was also engaged for three years from 2004 to 2007.

Scarlett Johansson

Post his breakup with Alanis Morissette, the actor jumped into another serious relationship in the same year. He began dating the Black Widow star, Scarlett Johansson. The duo also tied the knot but his entire relationship and his marriage to ScarJo were notoriously kept under wraps.

Sandra Bullock

Once his divorce with Scarlett Johansson was finalised in 2011, the actor seemed to have another development in his love life. He soon began dating his The Proposal costar Sandra Bullock in 2011. Ryan had a series of flings before he finally tied the knot with Blake Lively. Sandra Bullock was one of the most popular stars that he was involved with.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was reportedly the last person that Ryan Reynolds dated before Blake. Theron and Reynolds reportedly only had a summer fling in 2011. According to a leading magazine, the duo had very different priorities and eventually split.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared the screen space for Green Lantern in 2010. They reportedly began dating in 2011 and finally tied the knot in 2012. The couple has been happily married ever since and share three adorable children.

