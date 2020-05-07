Ryan Reynolds Has A Secret Family In Denmark? The Actor Opens Up About Them

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively love to pull each other's legs on social media. During his latest appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he did not fail to pull her leg once again. Jimmy Fallon had asked him how he was coping up in the Coronavirus quarantine with his wife and three daughters, Reynolds joked that he had a secret family in Denmark and it was a "toss-up" between them and his "Hollywood family".

Ryan Reynold was confused between his two families

Ryan Reynolds said in the interview that he was confused whether he should spend the Coronavirus quarantine with his secret family in Denmark or his "Hollywood family", that is Blake Lively and their daughters. He also joked, with a straight face nonetheless, how much he missed Luna, Lekhet and Uhn. Even Jimmy Fallon quipped in saying "I love Uhn. Give my best to Uhn".

Continuing with the charade, Ryan Reynolds further joked that he had to take a "split-second decision" and thought it would only be for a few days. But he was happy with his Hollywood family since he "loved" the people he was in quarantine with. Reynolds added that he did not regret spending time with his "public-facing family".

Further on the show, Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan Reynolds how was it like to spend all day with his children. The actor replied he thought it was a "dangerous precedent". He also said years from now when he would be busy again with movies, his children would remember how he used to be present all the time.

However, Ryan Reynolds went on to say how he was appreciating the time he got to spend with his family. He added that there are many people who thought the Coronavivurs quarantine was not a good idea and would cause anxiety. But, Reynolds is trying to make the most out of it and spending as much time with his family as possible. However, he also joked how his family time was usually an alternate between deep, beautiful connections and the third act of Aliens.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are spending their time in Coronavirus quarantine with their three daughters and Lively's mother. He also went on to talk about his new movie, Red Notice. The movie stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Gal Gadot. However, it was shut midway in production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

