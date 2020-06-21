Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Other Stars Who Shared The Screen With Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal made his debut in Hollywood as a child actor. Over the years, the actor has been a part of some path-breaking films like Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac and Nightcrawler. Jake Gyllenhaal has shared the screen with several hit actors from Hollywood like Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and High Jackman. Take a look at some of Jake Gyllenhaal’s film for which he shared the screen with these stars:

Jake Gyllenhaal movies with hit Hollywood actors

Hugh Jackman – Prisoners

Prisoners is a film about a man who takes matters in his own hand when the police fail to find his missing daughter. Jake Gyllenhaal shared the screen with actor Hugh Jackman and other ensemble cast in the film. Hugh Jackman played the lead in the film while Jake Gyllenhaal was seen as a detective in the film.

Mark Ruffalo – Zodiac

Zodiac was a film about a cartoonist who finds himself thinking about a zodiac killer. He then uses his puzzle-solving ability to find and reveal the killer’s identity. Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of a cartoonist while Mark Ruffalo was seen as a detective in the film.

Ryan Reynolds - Life

Ryan Reynolds shared the screen with Jake Gyllenhaal for the film Life. The film is about a group of astronauts who find evidence of life on Mars. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, but the actors were praised for their performance. Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of an ISS medical officer, while Ryan Reynolds was seen as an ISS Engineer.

Michael Pena - End of Watch

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena shared the screen for the film End of Watch. They were seen as LAPD partners and friends in the film, who patrol one of the most dangerous neighbourhoods in LA. The filmmakers wanted to focus on their friendship, bonding and honesty. The audience loved to watch them together in the film and how the makers managed to depict the issues a police officer goes through.

Heath Ledger - Brokeback Mountain

Jake Gyllenhaal shared the screen with Heath Ledger for the film Brokeback Mountain. They were seen as two lovers in the film. The film then follows their emotional and sexual relationship, but things get complicated when the two get married.

