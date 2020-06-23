Ryan Reynolds Pitches Idea To Introduce 'Deadpool' Into Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Ryan Reynolds pitched an idea for Deadpool 3 in 2019, and now, Hollywood director and producer Michael Bay is in talks to direct the film, a report claims. The report further adds that the movie appears to be a meta take on Disney’s recent takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets, which has transferred creative control of characters in the X-Men universe to Marvel Studios. As per reports, Marvel is currently in talks to get John Krasinski to star and direct its upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four.

In an interview with a leading news daily, Reynolds expressed his wish to do Deadpool 3 and revealed that the team is working on the movie with Marvel. Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay recently worked together for the much-acclaimed film, 6 Underground, which chronicles the story of six agents, who have to bury their dark past to change the future. Helmed by Michael Bay, the movie also stars Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ben Hardy in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Ran Reynolds recently made it to the news when the actor's wife, Blake Lively announced that she and Ryan, will be donating $1 million to some organisations, which aim to help the people who faced the brunt of COVID-19. Actor Blake Lively issued a statement, through which she revealed that the amount will be half split between two organisations, which are working tirelessly to help those affected by the invisible enemy. Promoting the social distancing guidelines with a comical touch, Blake Lively joked that Ryan Reynolds is ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law and nothing can save him.

What's next for Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Reynolds will be seen in a Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy. Expected to release in 2020, Free Guy revolves around the life of a bank-teller who discovers that he is in an open-world video game. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Matty Cardarople in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in Clue, which is based on the Hasbro board game. The film narrates the story of a band of strangers, who frantically try to figure out who is the murderer among them. Directed by James Bobin, the film is expected to release later in 2021.

