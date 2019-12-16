Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool, The Proposal And Other Great Films From The Canadian Actor

Hollywood sensation Ryan Reynolds started his career as a teenager with a Canadian soap opera. The actor is best known for his role in the popular franchise, Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds has established a firm foot in Hollywood with his amazing performances. Here is a compilation of some of his movies that carved him a name for him in the industry.

Deadpool 2

One of the popular movies in the superhero franchise, Deadpool 2 released on May 18, 2018. The movie is directed by David Leitch. It features Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Morena Baccarin in lead roles. The movie was both a critical and commercial success at the box office. Deadpool was the highest-grossing R-rated film until Joker surpassed it in 2019.

Deadpool

Deadpool is the first instalment of the franchise, Deadpool. The movie is directed by Dead Miller. It released on February 12, 2016. The movie is based on the story of a wisecracking mercenary who gets experimented on and becomes immortal but ugly and sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks. Deadpool features Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin in pivotal roles.

Also Read | 6 Underground: Fans swoon over Ryan Reynolds' high-octane goofy thriller

The Voices

The Voices is a 2014 black comedy horror film directed by Marjane Satrapi. The movie features Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. It is based on the story of a likeable guy who pursues his office crush with the help of his evil talking pets. The Voices did moderately well at the box office.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman hits back at Ryan Reynolds' fraud accusations with Wolverine claws, see post

The Proposal

The Proposal is an American romantic comedy released in 2009. The movie is directed by Anne Fletcher. It features Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in lead roles. The Proposal did extremely well at the box office and it was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2019.

Also Read | Deadpool: Refresh your memory with the funniest scenes from the popular Ryan Reynolds film

Definitely, Maybe

This Adam Brooks rom-com directorial released in February 2008. The movie features Ryan Reynolds and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. It is based on the story of a political consultant who tries to explain his impending divorce and past relationships to his 11-year old daughter. Definitely, Maybe did moderately well at the box office.

Also Read | Upcoming Ryan Reynolds movies and other projects you must check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.