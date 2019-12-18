Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth Will Leave You Baffled; Check It Out

Ryan Reynolds is currently one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, producer, and a screenwriter. Ryan made his debut by starring in the Canadian daily soap called Hillside (1991–1993) and had minor roles before landing the lead role on the sitcom Fifteen. Ryan Reynolds then starred in various films such as National Lampoon's Van Wilder, Waiting..., The Proposal. Ryan Reynolds' biggest commercial success came with the superhero films Deadpool and Deadpool 2, in which he played the title character.

The actor has come a long way and struggled his way to stardom. Ryan Reynolds is one of the top actors in Hollywood and is also considered to be one of the highest-paid actors. The actor has a whopping net worth estimated at $75 million. In the year 2017 (a year after the release of Deadpool), he made $21.5 million and was on Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors globally. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively also bought a $2.35 million house in New York. The estate has almost 5,000 square feet and sits in a quiet small town an hour away from Manhattan with Martha Stewart as a close neighbour.

In February 2018, Ryan acquired an ownership stake in Aviation Gin. He now also serves as the brand's spokesman. He stated that his interest went beyond that of an owner and that he planned to oversee the product's creative direction as well as taking an active role in the business.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds will star in 6 Underground and Free Guy. Free Guy is an action-comedy about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. The movie is set to release sometime around July next year.

