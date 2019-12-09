Ryan Reynolds Says 'Free Guy' Is His Favourite Movie He's Ever Made

American actor Ryan Reynolds released the trailer of his upcoming film Free Guy at Comic Con Experience (CCXP), Brazil this weekend. He also revealed just how much he enjoyed making the science fiction film. Talking about the movie he also said that he drew inspiration from Will Ferell’s iconic character Buddy The Elf and Peter Sellers’ legendary performance in Being There as he was shooting for the film.

Speaking to the audience, he said that they really wanted to bring to the world a modern-day back to the future film. He also said that Free Guy is his most favourite movie that he’s ever made. He also added that the film means a lot to him because he made Deadpool. He also took to Instagram to share the trailer of his picture. The caption of the post read, “A Guy walks into a trailer... #FreeGuy”

Reynolds plays an office worker in the film. His character called Guy has a mundane job in a bank, who soon starts to realise that he is an NPC or “non-player character”. NPCs are those people in games who are essentially computer-generated extras. Over the course of the film, the man becomes self-aware as he recognises that all the explosions, car accidents and bank heists he's witnessed are not part of everyday life.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy who is one of the producers of Stranger Things and produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Greg Berlanti. The film also stars Joe Keery, Lil Rey Howard, Jodie Comer, and Ryan Reynold’s Green Lantern costar Taika Waititi. Reynolds was last seen in the second instalment of the blockbuster superhero film Deadpool.

