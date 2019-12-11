Ryan Reynolds Almost Got Crushed By A Collapsing Stage Barrier In Sao Paula, Brazil

The Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds almost met with an accident on December 7, 2019. He almost got crushed by a collapsing stage barrier during a fan meet-and-greet in Brazil on Saturday. Ryan attended the third day of Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo and was there to promote his upcoming film Free Guy.

Ryan Reynolds' accident at Sao Paulo

ryan reynolds derrubando a cerquinha e a cara do joe no video pqpjkkkkkkkkkkkkjjjjjjjkkk pic.twitter.com/bmzHoenqoi — sthef🎈 (@chastwins) December 7, 2019

To aqui na CCXP VENDO O RYAN REYNOLDS DAI O PALCO CAI EM CIMA DELE MANOOO pic.twitter.com/bmjfQ9U2OR — Juliana Cunha (@jucunha85) December 7, 2019

As Reynolds jumped down from the stage to approach hundreds of fans, the barrier gushed forward and almost fell on top of the actor. However, before it could fall on Ryan, he managed to jump out of the way. There was a commotion in the moments afterwards due to the collapse but the staff rushed over to escort Reynolds and ensure that he was unhurt.​

Reynolds was accompanied by his Free Guy co-actor Joe Kerry who was last seen in Stranger things at the event who also had jumped down to greet his fans but was seen being helped back onto the stage after the incident. Ryan did not get hurt and managed to save himself from the mishap but once he composed himself, he went on to check on his fans' wellbeing.

Talking about his upcoming movie, Free Guy is a sci-fi action comedy film which stars Jodie Comer, Joe Kerry in the lead roles alongside Ryan Reynolds and is helmed by Shawn Levy and is produced by a bunch of producers including Ryan Reynolds. The film is slated to release on July 3, 2020, by 20th Century Fox.

