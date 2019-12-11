Ryan Reynolds Opens About Getting Crushed By A Drunk Driver When He Was 19

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his past and he focused on how he was hit by a drunk driver when he was 19. The actor said that he himself had a couple of drinks that night and that was the reason he was walking back. While walking he was hit by a drunk driver and Reynolds says that it was the craziest thing that has ever happened to him. He also added that the accident broke every single bone in the left side of his body. He opened about this specific incident when he was promoting his upcoming action-thriller, 6 Underground.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Almost Got Crushed By A Collapsing Stage Barrier In Sao Paula, Brazil

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says That 6 Underground Is The 'most Michael Bay Movie Ever' In History

Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. "How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More." #digital pic.twitter.com/UcuDYCqpyJ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019



Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie

6 Underground has a great set of actors which might just be a great advantage for the filmmakers. The casting team includes Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy in key roles. After the action thriller, Ryan will be returning to play the lead role in a sequel to the 2017 film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Ryan will be sharing the big screen with two very experienced actors, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek who will be returning as Darius Kincaid and Sonia Kincaid, respectively.

Also Read | 'Free Guy' Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds Receives Appreciation From Fans

191203 EXO is featured on MBC News Today as they reported on how Ryan Reynolds is now back in South Korea and that he met not only the fans, but also 6 members of the group EXO at the world premiere of his new action flick, “6 Underground”. 👍🏼#6UndergroundxEXO #EXO@weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/bM9F3m94iS — 캐리~♡❄️ (@xunhuas) December 3, 2019

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justice League's Snyder Cut While Promoting '6 Underground'

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says 'Free Guy' Is His Favourite Movie He's Ever Made

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.