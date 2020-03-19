Gigi Hadid Gets Interviewed By Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Kendall Jenner

Gigi Hadid is one of the popular supermodels who has grabbed headlines for her looks and confidence on the runway. Recently, in an interview with a leading fashion magazine, the 24-year-old revealed interesting tidbits about her life. However, unlike other interviews, this one was taken by Gigi Hadid's close friends like Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift

In the interview with Gigi Hadid, for her segment, Taylor Swift reportedly said that the model had this habit of taking acting immediately to stressful situations. She asked Gigi if this was something natural to her. Replying to the question, Hadid answered that over a period of time she has learnt that she feels free when she expresses herself whether by writing, talking or jumping to action. The model said that being honest is the key even if it makes a situation awkward.

Blake Lively

For her segment of the interview with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively asked what inspired the model to make her chairs by hand. Replying to this, Hadid said that whenever spends time on her farm, she tries out new things and see if she can do it. The idea of making chairs also apparently came from this. Gigi reportedly added that it is the “Try and fail and try again” method which keeps her interested and also helps her learn many things through the process.

Kendall Jenner

Another one from Gigi Hadid's favourites, Kendall Jenner also asked her a question in the interview. Kendall asked Hadid how it was like to grow up on her farm. To this, Gigi said the farm helped her remember and revisit the simple pleasures of life. It helped her be herself and indulge in simple activities like cooking, gardening, yoga and spending time with her family. She also added that on the farm she did not have to fret about how she looked. Being away from the city makes her feel like a kid.

In other news about Gigi Hadid, the supermodel seems to be dating her former boyfriend, Zayn Malik once again. Although neither have spoken out openly on the matter, there have been hints everywhere they are back together. Gigi Hadid had shared a picture of a bedside photo frame with Zayn and her picture in it. She also posted a picture of the former One Direction singer on her Instagram account calling him her Valentine this year.

