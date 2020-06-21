Ryan Reynolds, Other Stars Who Shared Screen With Kristen Stewart In 'Adventureland'

Kristen Stewart starred in the comedy film Adventureland along with actors Jesse Eisenberg in the lead roles. Adventureland also starred Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Martin Starr, and Margarita Levieva in the pivotal roles. The film follows the story of a student who wants to pursue Journalism, but financial crunches force him to work at Adventureland. The film had received positive reviews from the critics and was also nominated for the Best Ensemble Cast Performance. Here’s a list of the actors who shared the screen with Kristen Stewart in Adventureland.

Ryan Reynolds, other stars who shared screen with Kristen Stewart

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was seen as Mike Connell in the film. He played the role of Adventureland Park’s maintenance man who’s married to a woman named Ronnie. Ryan Reynolds also played the role of a part-time musician in the film.

Jesse Eisenberg

Seen as James Brennan in Adventureland, Jesse Eisenberg aspires to become a journalist who has to get a summer job in order to afford to study ahead. While working at an amusement park, he develops feelings for Kristen Stewart.

Martin Starr

Martin Starr was seen as one of James and Kristen Stewart’s co-workers. He is seen as a college graduate in Russian Literature. Halfway through the film, Martin Starr quits his job at the amusement park after being attacked by a customer.

Margarita Levieva

She was seen as Lisa P. in the film, a woman many employees are attracted to. She eventually gets attached to James but tries to go against him when he turns her down.

Bill Hader

Bill Hader played the role of Bobby, the assistant manager of Adventureland. His character is of a person who’s extremely intolerant of people who litter and is supportive to his employees and wife.

Wendie Mallick

Wendie Mallick played the role of James’ mother in the film Adventureland. She’s seen as an honest and supportive mother in the film who loves her son and wants to keep him near, but also wants him to fulfil his dreams.

Mary Birdsong

Mary Birdsong played the role of Kristen Stewart’s stepmother in the film Adventureland. However, her relationship with her step-daughter is not that good and they are often seen arguing.

