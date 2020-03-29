Ryan Reynolds In Splits As 'bored' Commentator Narrates Eating Competition Among Dogs

Actor Ryan Reynolds recently reacted to a viral video on Twitter with laughing emojis which showed two pet dogs having eating competition. However, the reason why the video is making several rounds across various social media platforms is that the owner, Andrew Cotter who is also a sports commentator, described the entire incident in a similar way a commentator speaks during a match.

“Tasting absolutely nothing” 🤣🤣🤣 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 28, 2020

During these times when the world is battling against deadly coronavirus and most people are confined to their homes to practice social distancing, Cotter posted the video of food-eating competition between his dogs Olive and Mabel with a caption that he was “bored”. Reynolds quoted one of the lines from the video “tasting absolutely nothing” with laughing emojis, apparently suggesting that it was most humourous among the other statements made by the narrator.

“Well, how fitting that it should come down to these two,” the Scottish sports broadcaster said in the video as he filmed the two pups beside each other.

“Olive five-times the champion, Mabel the rising star, winner last year,” Cotter explained. “You can see how excited they are but feel the tension.”

‘Bravo’

While the video has garnered over seven million views, the reaction by Reynolds itself has over three thousand likes. People around the world have praised the Scottish commentator for his hilarious skills and applauded him for “good entertainment”. Other internet users also used phrases like “bravo”, “well done” while some even said they want more such videos by Cotter.

riveting stuff — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 27, 2020

I'd say you could make 2 asthmatic snails racing sound engaging. Bravo! — owt2nowt (@owt2nowt) March 27, 2020

"don't bollocks around wagging your tale!"

Classic.

I'll listen out for that gem next time England visit Murrayfield. — Cold957 STAY AT HOME & THINK OF OTHERS. 😷 (@cold957) March 28, 2020

”don’t bollocks around wagging your tail.” a phrase to add to your Six Nations commentaries. — Rob Robertson (@SDM_Robertson) March 27, 2020

Two of my favourite things. The voice of Andrew Cotter and the approval of The Dog Father. — Lorna Leach (@LeachLorna) March 27, 2020

