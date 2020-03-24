Rihanna To Ryan Reynolds: Celebs Who Donated Money To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

With the World Health Organisation declaring Coronavirus a pandemic across the world, many Hollywood celebrities from Rihanna to Ryan Reynolds are doing their part to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak globally. While many stars have been raising awareness through social media platforms, many on the other end, are contributing to benefit the people who are suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Here's a list of Hollywood stars who have contributed to relief efforts.

Hollywood celebrities who have contributed for Coronavirus donation

Rihanna

As per reports, Rihanna's foundation has donated $5 million to various organizations who are working and assisting for the Coronavirus outbreak. The funds will go reportedly go to the local food banks, accelerating testing in countries like Haiti and Malawi, and building up protective types of equipment for workers. For the unversed, Rihanna started the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has also contributed to the Coronavirus donation. The actor-singer had taken to his Instagram story to announce that he would be donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. "This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," Timberlake wrote in the caption. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need", he added.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took to their Instagram accounts on March 16 and announced that they would contribute for Coronavirus donation. The post says, "Blake and I are donating 1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA".

Justin Beiber

As per reports, Justin Bieber has also offered his prayers and support for people in China and revealed that he has made a donation too. In February, Justin Bieber revealed on his Instagram that he was pledging $29,000 to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children’s charity in China, to help contain the COVID-19 spread in the nation.

Vanessa Hudgens

"Join me in supporting @feedingamerica today. Let’s help each other out rather than freaking out", said Vanessa Hudgens in her Instagram caption. The actor has shown support by donating the Feeding America organization. She took to her social media handles to spread a word of concern.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s beauty line, Haus Labs, announced on Instagram on March 16 that it is donating 20% of its sales from the last week to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Stay safe and strong for yourself and others. Sending love from our HAUS to yours", said the caption.

