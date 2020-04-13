Ryan Reynolds Has A Hilarious Reply To Gymnast Simone Biles' Pant-less Handstand Challenge

During the lockdown due to COVID-19, many Hollywood, as well as Bollywood celebrities, have taken part in these challenges, like the savage challenge on TikTok or the shirtless handstand challenge. The latest member to join the handstand challenge is America’s decorated gymnast Simone Biles. However, as the world was in awe of her talent people couldn’t help escape the hilarious comment that actor Ryan Reynolds left on her video. Check out what happened here.

Simone Biles handstand challenge

Simone Biles took the shirtless handstand challenge to a new extreme. The gold medallist tries to do a pantless handstand challenge, wherein she tries to remove her pants while doing a handstand. While Simone Biles tried to wiggle out of the pair of pants netizens were speechless about her talent and her flexibility. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter and commented a swift ‘no’ on her video. The comment is in reference to the time when Spiderman Homecoming actor Tom Holland had tagged Ryan Reynolds in the handstand challenge and asked him to do it.

No. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020

@VancityReynolds How the big fudge can u stay in the character for such a long time.. here i am.. i laugh within 10 secs of acting up.. #respect #captaindeadpool #HughJackman is still the best! :P pic.twitter.com/bfsEloxCN1 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 3, 2020

On April 2, 2020, Tom Holland shared a video of himself doing the handstand and asked Ryan Reynolds to do it too. Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram and posted a video of him saying ‘no’ to doing the handstand. While the hilarious banter had the would doubling in laughter, people couldn’t help but marvel at Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland’s funny bond.

Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has also commented on Simone Biles’ handstand video. While Chrissy Teigen is known for having a witty sense of humour, she did not disappoint her fans with her comments. She commented that she has to lay down and ask someone else to get her out of her pants on a normal day.

After the global coronavirus outbreak, most people from all around the world have been practising social distancing while being in quarantine. Many online quarantine challenges have come up to ensure that people spend their time at home. While some challenges have come to light, there are a few trends like the Dalgona coffee or the TikTok video trend that has taken over the internet today.

