Ryan Reynolds Gives A Shout Out To Healthcare Workers, Calls Them 'the Real Heroes'

Ryan Reynolds on Sunday took to his Twitter to laud the healthcare workers. He also revealed that initially, his daughters wanted to become Avengers, however, now they think healthcare workers are the "real heroes". In his tweet, he also wrote,"Well, in 20 years, who’s gonna defeat a menacing, no-nonsense CGI villain, backdropped by sincere musical swells? I’m not supposed to say it out loud, but kids are dumb."

My daughters wanted to be Avengers. Now it's Healthcare Workers because, "they're the real heroes". Well, in 20 years, who's gonna defeat a menacing, no-nonsense CGI villain, backdropped by sincere musical swells? I'm not supposed to say it out loud, but kids are dumb. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 5, 2020

Ryan Reynolds, who is in New York with wife Blake Lively and children, seems to be loving the home-quarantine scenario. He, in a recent chat with Stephen Colbert, revealed that he is loves doing girly stuff for his daughters. Recently, Ryan and wife reportedly donated USD 1 million to food banks in the US and Canada. They have reportedly donated USD 400,000 to hospitals in New York City, and also have pledged to donate a percentage of sales of his gin brand to help bartenders affected due to the Coronavirus.

Recently, the Deadpool actor took to his social media to reveal that his next film- Free Guy is delayed by a few months due to the pandemic. He revealed that the movie will now release on December 11, 2020. The Ryan Reynolds starrer was initially supposed to release on July 3, 2020, but due to increasing cases of Coronavirus in the USA, the makers of the film pushed the release date.

Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. Here's a clip that's weirdly appropriate and isn’t actually finished. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a “Fox” before @20thcentury). Ignore the watermarks. And huge thanks to #Aspect for cutting it. pic.twitter.com/aJDqaGIFvT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2020

Besides the upcomer, Ryan Reynolds has a slew of movies in his kitty. He has Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice. All of the films are slated to release in the year ahead.

