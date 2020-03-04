The Debate
Ryan Reynolds Turns Real-life Superhero For A 12-year-old Recovering From Brain Surgery

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in Marvel films, turned a superhero for a 12-year-old kid recovering from brain surgery.

ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds played the superhero Deadpool who fights the bad guys in the movie which goes by the same name. Apart from playing a hero on screen, the actor turned a hero off-screen for a kid recovering from brain surgery. A 12-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery had his dream-come-true moment when he received a 'get well soon' card from his favourite superhero, Ryan Reynolds.

When Ryan Reynolds turned a real-life superhero

The boy’s uncle reached out to Marvel and DC comics on Twitter and wrote a special message to them. The uncle wrote about the surgery his 12-year-old nephew and requested for a get well soon card from his favourite superhero. Ryan Reynolds responded within a few minutes and also sent the kid his best wishes. The actor also sent him a video, showering loads of love. 

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Photos That Give Major Couple Goals; See

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Has Shown The World The Power Of Social Media Marketing; Here's How

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds' Best Animated Films That 'Deadpool' Fans Must Watch 

Soon, other celebrities also joined in and wished the kid a speedy recovery. While some sent him a few videos to cheer him up, others sent him a few graphic messages.

Anthony's parents and friends could not thank the actors enough for their genuine gesture and could not thank them enough for bringing a smile on their kid's face.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds' Funny Online Banter Is Winning The Internet! 

 

 

