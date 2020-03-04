Ryan Reynolds Turns Real-life Superhero For A 12-year-old Recovering From Brain Surgery

Ryan Reynolds played the superhero Deadpool who fights the bad guys in the movie which goes by the same name. Apart from playing a hero on screen, the actor turned a hero off-screen for a kid recovering from brain surgery. A 12-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery had his dream-come-true moment when he received a 'get well soon' card from his favourite superhero, Ryan Reynolds.

When Ryan Reynolds turned a real-life superhero

The boy’s uncle reached out to Marvel and DC comics on Twitter and wrote a special message to them. The uncle wrote about the surgery his 12-year-old nephew and requested for a get well soon card from his favourite superhero. Ryan Reynolds responded within a few minutes and also sent the kid his best wishes. The actor also sent him a video, showering loads of love.

Just wanted to share a request. @Marvel @DCComics #Superheroes My 12 year old nephew is a huge fan. He just had emergency brain surgery on Thurs and I know he’d be ecstatic if a hero out there could send a get well. I just want to do something for him. #help pic.twitter.com/fLqMV3swWF — Ryan C (@MMFQDEATH) March 1, 2020

Check your DM’s. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2020

This meant the world to my little guy. Thank you all for the kind words and support when he needed it the most. 💜💜💜😭🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/r8U9svTIrx — Heat (@heat1213) March 4, 2020

Soon, other celebrities also joined in and wished the kid a speedy recovery. While some sent him a few videos to cheer him up, others sent him a few graphic messages.

Hey Anthony, I played a DC villain, is that close enough? Anyway, I hope you are surrounded with good thoughts and get well soon. I’ll be thinking about you until you do. Cheers, buddy. https://t.co/bppJhNInAM — Seamus Dever (@seamusdever) March 4, 2020

Anthony's parents and friends could not thank the actors enough for their genuine gesture and could not thank them enough for bringing a smile on their kid's face.

