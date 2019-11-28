Ryan Reynolds' Chilling Session On The Streets Gets Captured By Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor who is known for his performance in the movie Deadpool. The film received critical and commercial acclaim, it was also a big hit at the box office. The movie also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actor is also known to update his fans with every activity by posting pictures. He is an active social media user and updates his fans with every activity he does during the day.

Ryan Reynold's Instagram post

Recently, the actor posted a picture where he is seen having fun on the streets. The picture is a still of him taking a jump from the side of the street. The picture has him wearing grey bottoms and a white shirt paired up with a blue hoodie and beanie. His look is completed with white sneakers. Ryan Reynolds gave post-credits in the story to his wife Blake Lively, that explains their tour around the streets together.

Also Read| 6 Underground: How The Audience Reacted To The Ryan Reynolds-starrer Trailer On Netflix

He also posted another picture where he is seen lying down on the street. The actor shared all the funny moments and also called himself dumb for the same picture. Ryan Reynolds reposted a story, posted by the graphic artist Nikolai Baslajik where he compared Ryan’s picture to a superman still. In the two pictures, the character Superman and Ryan are seen giving the same pose for the photograph. The artist also captioned it as 'same energy' trolling the Deadpool actor's pose.

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds Shares Blake Lively's 'high' Photo After She Broke Her Arm

Ryan Reynold's wife Blake Lively is often seen sharing pictures together while spending time. Recently, Blake reposted Ryan Reynold's photos that she had deleted before. They are also seen trolling each other on social media with embarrassing pictures and funny moments.

Also Read| Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Sneaked Up On By Mini Deadpool

On the work front

Ryan Reynolds will be seen on the OTT platform Netflix in 6 Underground. It is a vigilante action thriller film helmed by Michael Bay. The movie also stars Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Peyman Maadi, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco. The trailer of the film was released earlier.

Also Read| Scarlett Johansson Admits She 'romanticized' Her Marriage With Ryan Reynolds. Know Why?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.