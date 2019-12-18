Ryan Reynolds Starrer 6 Underground's Unseen Footage From Behind The Scenes Out Now

Michel Bay's recent action thriller, 6 Underground, made its release on Netflix on December 13, 2019, and has been one of the platform's most popular entries since. While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics, the reception from fans has been mostly positive, with many enjoying the high octane action sequences in the film. Recently, a video of the BTS footage from the film's development emerged. Here is a look into how the film was made, and how the cast and crew utilized their diverse location to its fullest potential.

Unseen footage emerges of the scenes behind the development of Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground

Read|Ryan Reynolds caught kissing Blake Lively in a pic from Taylor Swift's birthday

The Ryan Reynolds starrer, 6 Underground, has become a massive success for Netflix and Michael Bay. Alongside Ryan, the film also stars actors such as Ben Hardy, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona and Dave Franco. 6 Underground's story tells the exploits of a vigilante squad that is determined to eliminate terrorists that the government will not go after. The massively popular movie is well-known for its 20-minute long chase sequence that takes place at the very beginning of the film. The movie also had a long and extended shooting schedule in the UAE, where the cast filmed several scenes in the city of Abu Dhabi.

Read|Ryan Reynolds negotiates with Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte for a crossover?

The cast and crew also spoke about their shoots at UAE in the newly found BTS footage. Michael Bay talked about the diverse locations that he found in UAE, saying, "It’s very versatile to have a place where you can literally have five minutes away from a different country." Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the cast filmed numerous scenes in several different locations of the country, thanks to its diverse environments. Many scenes from the movie's beginning were also shot there.

Read|Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground has THIS amusing error in one of its scenes

Later, Michael further stated, "I have shot all around the world and I’m always looking for something different. What I love about Abu Dhabi is that there is a modernity to it, there’s a beautiful esthetic to the desert, there’s a beautiful aesthetic to the city." Actor Ryan Reynolds also talked about the shoots that took place in the city. Ryan said, "In terms of logistics and infrastructure for shooting your film, it is second to none."

Read|Ryan Reynolds' net worth will leave you baffled; Check it out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.