Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Lovable Relationship: All Details And Timeline

While many fans disliked the Green Lantern film, there was one thing from the movie that was undeniably positive. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the set of Green lantern and soon developed a bond that eventually led to their marriage. The couple gave birth to their third child this year in October and are still going strong. Here is a timeline of the relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

2010

2010 was an eventful year for both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The two made their first appearance together during Comic-Con to promote Green Lantern. Later in the year, Blake broke up with her boyfriend Penn Badgley while Ryan and Scarlett officially ended their marriage.

2011

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively featured together again during the red-carpet premiere of Green Lantern. A few months later, the two went on a double date. However, they did not go on the date with each other, instead, Ryan went with another girl and Blake with another guy. Ryan Reynolds spoke about this date years later, saying that it was very awkward as there were sparks flying between him and Blake but they were on a date with someone else. Ryan later revealed that the two of them started dating each other after their disastrous double date and they eventually fell in love. Their relationship did not remain a secret for long, as the media soon spotted the two actors spending a lot of time with each other.

2012

Only after a year of dating, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively decide to get married and announce their wedding to the world. The wedding was a secret and had a very selective guest list. It took place at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

2014

The couple makes their first appearance at Met Gala after their marriage. 2014 was also the year when Blake announced that she was pregnant. Later, Blake and Ryan made another public appearance at a red carpet event and it was quite evident that Blake was far into her pregnancy.

2015

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds become proud parents of their first child, James. However, the world does not know her name until March of 2015. Ryan reveals her name in an interview and happily proclaims that her name is James.

2016

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend a White House state dinner. Blake also gets pregnant with the couple's second child. Later in the year, many notices that Blake has a bump in her belly during the filming of her movie, The Shallows. Blake finally gives birth to her second baby. A few months later, the couple made their first public appearance with both their children.

2018

Rumours emerge that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are having marital troubles. However, Ryan quickly shuts down the rumours with his usual social media wit. Later, Blake and Ryan attend Taylor Swift's concert and are ecstatic when they hear their daughter James' voice in Taylor's song, Gorgeous.

2019

The news that Blake is pregnant with their third child is made public when she appears at the Detective Pikachu premiere with a baby bump. The baby is born sometime in August of 2019 but Blake and Ryan try to keep the news a secret to maintain privacy. Ryan and Blake also attended Taylor Swift's 30th birthday party and Ryan was caught kissing Blake's cheek in one of the photos taken at the party.

