Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' Bloopers Are Too Hilarious To Watch

Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film The Hitman’s Bodyguard starred Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek in the lead roles. The Hitman’s Bodyguard followed the story of a bodyguard who’s on a quest to protect a convicted hitman, who’s on his way to find an International criminal court for a trial. The action film received mixed reviews but was praised for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson’s chemistry. The duo had a blast while shooting for the film. Watch this fun blooper videos that will surely light up your day.

Bloopers of The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Most of the bloopers from The Hitman’s Bodyguard are of actors Salma Hayek, Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. Salma Hayek played the role of Sonia Kincaid, the hitman’s wife. During a scene in which the hitman gets into a fight with an officer, Samuel L Jackson literally burst out laughing, after looking at the officer react to his punch. Another clip is from the scene while Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson are seated in a car and having a conversation.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds' Handsome Portrait Pictures That Are Cues For Your Next Photoshoot

Just then, Samuel L Jackson cracks a joke which makes the entire crew laugh. Another blooper is of Salma Hayek who gets in a fight in one of the scenes. She completes the scene in which she knocks off a man, but what makes it hilarious is when she looks up the camera, asking what she’s supposed to do next. Apart from these scenes, there are several funny scenes in the movie that the makers released for their fans to enjoy.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Other Stars Who Shared The Screen With Jake Gyllenhaal

About the film 'The Hitman’s Bodyguard'

Ryan Reynolds played the role of the world’s top bodyguard in the film. The film then explored this story of how he gets a new client, a hitman who must testify at the International Court of Justice. What makes the situation hilarious is when the two put their differences aside and work together and make it to the trial on time. Samuel L Jackson played the role of Darius Kincaid, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen. Salman Hayek played the role of his wife in the film. A sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will be releasing next year.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swappingg

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds's 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' & Other Hollywood Action-comedy Dramas To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.