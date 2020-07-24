Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Fun Banter Over Pregnancy Comment Leaves Netizens In Splits

Actor Ryan Reynolds took to his social media handle and shared a short scene of his 2010 release Buried, on Thursday. Ryan Reynolds wanted to announce that his film will be available online streaming platform Hulu, however, in no time, his fun banter with wife Blake Lively on the post grabbed the attention of fans.

Blake Lively left a racy comment and wrote, "I think this just got me pregnant." After reading Blake's comment, Ryan Reynolds trolled in the most hilarious way and netizens can't stop laughing.

Reacting to Blake Lively's pregnancy comment, Ryan's reply read, "I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you." His response garnered more than 35k likes while Blake Lively's comment bagged around 37k likes.

Netizens' reaction to their fun banter

Many of their fans, who encountered their fun banter, reacted to it. They flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. On the other side, a user wrote, "omg you two are the cutest couple indeed".

About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Interestingly, it is not the first time when the fun banter of the duo has grabbed the attention of fans. They have often poked fun at each other. Most recently, earlier in May, Blake Lively gave a good laugh to her fans as she left a witty comment on an Instagram post, which featured Reynolds' head Photoshopped onto someone wearing a 'FUN' t-shirt and American flag underwear while sitting at a grocery store checkout table.

Not only Blake but the Deadpool actor also never leave any opportunity to troll his wife. Last year, on the occasion of Blake's birthday, Ryan posted a montage of photos of Blake with her eyes closed. The post gave a good laugh to many of his fans and followers.

Blake and Ryan share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third was born last year. They are yet to announce the baby's name. The duo married in 2012.

