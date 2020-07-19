Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's First Date Was The Most Awkward Meeting; Here's Why

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. The beginning of their love story was very unconventional and their first date plays an important role because that is the reason which makes their relationship iconic. The couple has not only gained popularity as being the most talked-about couple but also the honorary King and Queen of social media for trolling each other. So, to know about how legendary social media skills and also their first date, take a look at their hilarious past.

Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's first date was super awkward

Back in 2010, the two, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern where they featured as each other's love interest. As time passed, they became really good friends but, both of them were seeing different persons at the time. As per reports, Blake Lively was dating Penn Badgley and Ryan Reynolds was hitched to Scarlett Johansson.

Reportedly, as both of them had suffered through a breakup at the same time and then thought of going on a date. However, it was a double date, and they were going out with completely different people. It was the most awkward situation for them. Ryan Reynolds also said this in one of the chat shows.

Reynolds laughed off the situation and said thay, "I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl. And it was the most Awkward date for the respective persons, because we were just like fireworks coming across"

But anyway, that date for the couple was a blessing in disguise. Because, although it was a double date with different people, according to Ryan Reynolds, that first meeting and date got rid of all the awkwardness that they would have faced in their real first date. And hence, that hilarious double date could be the best thing that happened to them because just one year after the date, in the year 2012, the two got hitched. And their South Carolina wedding was a huge disclosure to the public. Now after happily completing seven years together, with three kids, their choices are still proving to be the best one.

