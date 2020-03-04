Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman As He Celebrates 3 Years Of ‘Logan’

Three years ago in March, the final Wolverine movie Logan hit the silver screens. To mark the 3rd anniversary of the film, Hugh Jackman who played the protagonist in the movie took to his social media to share an emotional post. Jackman played the beloved character on-screen for 17 years starting with the first X-Men live-action film in 2000 and officially retired from the role in 2017 with the final film, Logan. The actor took to his social media to thank his fans for his "role of a lifetime".

Ryan Reynolds shared hilarious meme as Logan completes 3 years

3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released. Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime! #thankful #Wolverine #xmen #Logan pic.twitter.com/RLn5eaI4V5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 3, 2020

While Jackman was emotional with his post, actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated the day with another dig at the actor. Reynolds’ video is a clip from Deadpool 2, in a scene that visually references the circumstances of Wolverine’s demise. Hugh Jackman commented on the post asking Reynolds if he was jealous.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Funny Social Media Banters Over The Years

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool And Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Are Real-life BFFs

Ryan Reynolds continued this banter with a hilarious meme.

The banter between the two no longer come as shock to the X-Men fans. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman duo is known to engage in a fun social media banter every now and then where they make fun of each other. They never fail to amuse the fans with their comments on each other's posts as well as with the hilarious pictures they share. Fans are now waiting to see what Hugh Jackman has to say for the Deadpool actor's story.

ALSO READ | Will Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' Barge In On The God Of Thunder In 'Thor 4'?

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' Best Animated Films That 'Deadpool' Fans Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.