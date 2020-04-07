Ryan Reynolds Upcoming Movies To Watch Out For In The Year 2020

Ryan Reynolds began his career with a Canadian teen soap opera titled Hillside. He went on to become a part of multiple hit projects including The Proposal, Deadpool series, and more. Take a look at the star's films that are set for a 2020 release.

Ryan Reynolds movies to look forward to in 2020

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

The initial release date for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set for August 28, 2020. Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film is based on Characters by Tom O'Connor. It is a sequel to the 2017 film, The Hitman's Bodyguard. The plot revolves around Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid join forces with an Interpol agent to prevent a cyberattack in Europe. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L Jackson in the lead roles.

Free Guy

Free Guy is set to the silver screen on July 3, 2020. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jacksepticeye in the lead roles. The film also stars the Stranger Things star Joe Keery. The film revolves around a bank teller named Guy who realises that he is a background character in a video game called Free City that is soon set to go offline.

Red Notice

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, Red Notice is set for an initial release on June 11, 2020. It is a Netflix film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It is set to an action-comedy thriller and marks the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

The Croods 2

The Croods 2 is an animated film set for a December 23, 2020 release. Directed by Joel Crawford, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Nicholas Cage, and Emma Stone. Reynolds voices a character named Guy in the film. The film revolves around the members of the prehistoric Crood family who meet the advanced Betterman clan.

