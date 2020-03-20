Ryan Reynolds' Most Memorable Dialogues From 'Deadpool' And 'The Proposal'

Ryan Reynolds has become an international sensations thanks to his amazing acting talents and comedic timing. Ryan Reynolds' characters are often just as strong-willed and hilarious as he is in real life. The actor also has several amusing and memorable dialogues from his popular films. Here are a few of Ryan Reynolds' most memorable dialogues in his acclaimed films, Deadpool and The Proposal.

Ryan Reynolds best dialogues from Deadpool and The Proposal

Deadpool

Deadpool is one of Ryan Reynolds most beloved films. The Deadpool series is known for its hilarious dialogue and memorable slapstick comedy. Here are a few of the best and most memorable dialogues from the Deadpool series.

“You are still here? It is over, Go home! Oh, you are expecting a teaser for Deadpool 2? Well, we don’t have that kind of money. What are you expecting? Sam Jackson showing up in an eyepatch and a saucy little leather number?”

“It is a big house. It is weird, I only ever see two of you. Almost like the studio could not afford another X-Man.”

“Superhero landing. She is gonna do a superhero landing. Wait for it, Superhero landing! You know that is really hard on your knees. Totally impractical, they all do it."

“So dark. Are you sure you are not from the DC universe?”

[Dialogues taken from CBR]

The Proposal

The Proposal was a 2009 rom-com that starred Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock as the two leads. Sandra Bullock plays the role of a boss who forces one of her employees (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her so that she does not get deported. The film has several hilarious quotes that are unforgettable.

Sandra Bullock - What am I allergic to? Ryan Reynolds - Pine nuts and the full spectrum of human emotion.

- What am I allergic to? - Pine nuts and the full spectrum of human emotion. Three days ago, I loathed you. I used to dream about you getting hit by a cab. Then we had our little adventure up in Alaska and things started to change. Things changed when we kissed. And when you told me about your tattoo. But I did not realize any of this until I was standing alone… in a barn… wifeless. Now, you could imagine my disappointment when it suddenly dawned on me that the woman I love is about to be kicked out of the country. So Margaret, marry me because I would like to date you.

[Dialogues taken from imoviequotes]

