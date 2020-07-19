Ryan Reynolds Was Forced To Take A Supporting Role In 'Life'; Read More Trivia

Starring actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds, the film Life explored the story of a Space crew who find evidence of life on Mars. Despite the fact that the film received mixed reviews at the box office, the film made an est box office collection of $100 million worldwide. Moreover, the actors received several accolades for their performances in the film. Ryan Reynolds had nearly 40 minutes on-screen, in the film Life. Here are some interesting facts about the film.

Interesting trivia of the film Life

Ryan Reynolds was supposed to play the main lead in the film Life. However, since he had scheduling conflicts with the makers of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, he was forced to take a supporting role in the film.

Rebecca Ferguson who played the role of Dr Miranda North in the film originally turned down the role. She thought she would not live up to the standards of the movie and expressed her anxiety and fear to the producer. The producer advised her to talk to Daniel Espinosa whose philosophy and ideas for the film impressed her to change her mind and take the role.

It was rumoured the Venom was a prequel to the film Life. The rumour was eventually debunked.

In a TV commercial, it was revealed that the movie re-used b-roll footage from the film Spiderman 3.

Life is inspired by the movie Alien which released in 1979.

Life released on March 24, 2017, by Columbia Pictures after they initially announced a release on May 26, 2017. This was done to avoid competition with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In other countries, the film Life was released on Daniel Espinosa’s birthday, March 23.

In the trailer of the film, the death of two characters were given away.

At the beginning of the film before the crew catches the sample pod Ariyon Bakare comments that he has a good feeling about the activity. This resembled the famous line in Star Wars which went by ‘ I have a bad feeling about this’. Ironically, things in Star Wars work out efficiently while they don’t in Life.

