Ryan Reynolds Wraps Up Shooting For 'Red Notice', Shares Pictures From Sets

Red Notice is an upcoming action comedy thriller movie on Netflix. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in key roles. Like many other projects, the cast and crew of this movie too had to follow extensive safety protocols for shooting amid coronavirus pandemic. Recently, actor Ryan Reynolds shared many behind-the-scenes pictures as he celebrates finishing the shooting for Red Notice. Read further ahead to know more about these pictures shared by the actor.

Ryan Reynolds finishes shooting for 'Red Notice'

Ryan Reynolds is very active on his official Instagram handle where he has over 36.4 million followers. Recently, on October 30, 2020, the actor shared several behind-the-scenes pictures which also features her co-stars, Gal Galot and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Gadot wrote that filming during the pandemic came with a lot of sacrifices. Ryan Reynolds wrote a heart-warming caption with the pictures, also revealing that “yesterday” (October 29, 2020) was his last day on the sets of Red Notice. He has also praised the entire crew of the movie, because of whom the finishing of this movie was made possible. Ryan Reynolds also mentioned in his caption that regardless of the crisis this year, Netflix somehow did manage to get them all back. Check out his post below:

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will show the world of international crime. INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief. Dwayne Johnson is said to play INTERPOL agent, who is termed as the world’s greatest tracker, while Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the world’s greatest art thief and world’s greatest con-man, respectively.

Principal photography on Red Notice began on January 3, 2020, in Atlanta Georgia. It was scheduled to shoot in Italy which was cancelled due to COVID-19 situation in the country. The production was stopped in March 2020, following the pandemic. After a long haul, it resumed in mid-September with cast and crew following the guidelines.

The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Company and Bad Version, Inc. Red Notice release date has not been announced yet. It is expected to premiere on Netflix in mid-2021.

